Rockland Trust Co. Makes New $295,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Dbs Bank increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

