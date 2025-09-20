Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $344.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 840,522 shares worth $236,959,124. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

