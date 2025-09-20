Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $303.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

