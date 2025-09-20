AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

CB stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average is $283.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

