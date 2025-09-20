Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTV opened at $185.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.