BlackRock $BLK Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,339,000 after acquiring an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,012.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

