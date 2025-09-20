Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases Shares of 75 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $474,600,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $600.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

