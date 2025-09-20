1,133 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

