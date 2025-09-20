BDF Gestion Sells 91,223 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BDF Gestion reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of BDF Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 45,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $52.27 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. HSBC cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.