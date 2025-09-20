Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8%

EQIX stock opened at $791.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $781.41 and its 200-day moving average is $819.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.52.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

