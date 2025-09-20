Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 21,118 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 819,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

