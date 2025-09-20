Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $468,000 in Sempra Energy $SRE

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy
In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0%
Sempra Energy stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 62.32%.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
