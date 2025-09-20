CX Institutional Trims Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Shares of FI stock opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.72. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.22 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

