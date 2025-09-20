Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.72 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

