Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 150 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 261.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 113.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.99 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $214.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.47.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

