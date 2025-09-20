CocaCola Company (The) $KO Position Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. CocaCola accounts for 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
CocaCola Stock Performance
KO stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.