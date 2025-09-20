Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $91.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

