Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

