Viking Fund Management LLC Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.0% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

