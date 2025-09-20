American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $72,706,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 23.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $193.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $238.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.