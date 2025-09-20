Spring Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 3.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.