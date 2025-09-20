Spring Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Spring Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 3.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,791.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of KR opened at $65.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
