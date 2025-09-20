Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

