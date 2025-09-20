TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $1,466,751,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.7%

Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

