Thomasville National Bank Lowers Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $30,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

RTX Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $158.22 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $211.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.