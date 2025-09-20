iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 747,194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

