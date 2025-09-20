LongView Wealth Management Reduces Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

LongView Wealth Management cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 3.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

