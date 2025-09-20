Thomasville National Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.