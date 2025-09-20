Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in Corning by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,408,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $104,789,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,560,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corning by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,441.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,746 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

