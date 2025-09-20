Adirondack Trust Co. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,839,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

