Adirondack Trust Co. Has $230,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

