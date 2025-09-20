Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $230,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,585,000 after purchasing an additional 381,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $139.67 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

