Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $3,686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 562,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,320. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $983,487,717. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $149.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.