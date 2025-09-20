Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises approximately 2.1% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $65,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $448,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.