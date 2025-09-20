Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $3,081,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $274.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

