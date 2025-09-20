Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Position Lessened by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.07.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

