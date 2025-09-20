Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.94 and a 200-day moving average of $373.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.