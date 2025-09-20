Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Addis & Hill Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Addis & Hill Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,812,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $291.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.