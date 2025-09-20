Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,970 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of -571.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

