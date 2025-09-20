Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.4% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

