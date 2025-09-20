Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $309.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $878.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

