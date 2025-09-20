Shelton Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,337 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,366,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,417,000 after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $170.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

