Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,156 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.49.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

