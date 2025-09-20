Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,409,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,053,000 after buying an additional 175,941 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,510,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 95,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $185.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $186.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

