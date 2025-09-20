Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $406.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

