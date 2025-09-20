Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 957 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,662,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $204.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.