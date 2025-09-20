Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

