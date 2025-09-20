Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.