Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $265.68 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

