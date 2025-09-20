Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $27,776,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8%
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/15 – 09/19
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.