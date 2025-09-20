Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 61,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

